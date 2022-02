Ukrajinská krize tlačí na revizi energetických představ

Ilustrační foto - 25 February 2022, Brandenburg, Schwedt: At PCK-Raffinerie GmbH, surplus gas is burned off in the crude oil processing plant. According to the company, the supply of crude oil from Russia via the "Friendship" pipeline to the PCK oil refinery in Schwedt is currently running reliably and without any problems. The Russian energy company Rosneft took over a large part of the PCK oil refinery in Schwedt last year. More than 1100 people work at the refinery. The "Friendship" pipeline from Russia, which supplies 25 percent of Germany's crude oil, according to the refinery, ends there. Rosneft is the largest Russian oil producer. The refinery in the Uckermark region processes 12 million tons of crude oil annually, according to the company, making it one of the largest processing sites in Germany. Photo: Patrick Pleul/dpa-Zentralbild/ZB ČTK/DPA/Patrick Pleul