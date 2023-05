Ruského spisovatele Prilepina zranila bomba, Moskva viní Ukrajinu

This image taken from video released by the Russian Investigative Committee on Saturday, May 6, 2023, shows a Russian Investigative Committee employee working at the site of the exploded car of Russian writer and publicist Zakhar Prilepin in the region of Nizhny Novgorod, about 400 kilometers (250 miles) east of Moscow. Russian state news agency Tass says the car of Prilepin exploded on Saturday, injuring him and killing his driver. (Russian Investigative Committee via AP) ČTK/AP/neuveden