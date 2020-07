Grantů ve fondu obnovy ubude, méně dostane i ČR, řekl Babiš

Český premiér Andrej Babiš hovoří v Bruselu s médii během čtvrtého dne summitu EU k fondu obnovy, 20. července 2020. Czech Republic's Prime Minister Andrej Babis makes a statement on camera during a media videoconference at an EU summit in Brussels, Monday, July 20, 2020. Leaders from 27 European Union nations stretch their meeting into a fourth day on Monday to assess an overall budget and recovery package spread over seven years. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys, Pool) ČTK/AP/Olivier Matthys