An election campaign poster of the German anti-immigrant party AfD, Alternative for Germany, reading "Burkas? We like bikinis." is displayed in central Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017. General national election will be held in Germany on Sept. 24, 2017. The sentence at the bottom reads: 'Trust yourself Germany'. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) ČTK/AP/Markus Schreiber