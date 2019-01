Ilustrační foto - Vánoční poselství prezidenta republiky Miloše Zemana, 26. prosince 2017 v Lánech.---President Milos Zeman rejected the idea that he might call an early election as one of the solutions to the situation after the October general election in his Christmas message today, on Tuesday, December 26, 2017. Zeman said the draft government manifesto of Prime Minister Andrej Babis (ANO) was a good basis for a discussion of a programme and personnel compromises between parties. In January, Zeman will seek re-election in the presidential election.In his traditional speech, broadcast on television, Zeman called on people to be self-confident and to rely on their own senses. (CTK Photo/Katerina Sulova) ČTK/Šulová Kateřina