Ve Francii řidiči kamionů blokují silnice, nejezdí ani vlaky

High speed trains stand bye with empty platforms at Gare de L'Est train station in Paris, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. French strikes are disrupting weekend travel around the country, as truckers blocked highways and most trains remained at a standstill because of worker anger at President Emmanuel Macron's policies as a mass movement against the government's plan to redesign the national retirement system entered a third day. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) ČTK/AP/Francois Mori