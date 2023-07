U parlamentu v Berlíně je vystavena ukrajinská sanitka, kterou zničili Rusové

A damaged Ukrainian abulance with holes of cluster Bombs shrapnel and a shot stands in front of the Reichstag building, home of the German Federal Parliament Bundestag, in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. By putting up the ambulance, in front of the German parliament, various people and groups want to remind people of the ongoing Russian war against Ukraine. (AP Photo/Michele Tantussi) ČTK/AP/Michele Tantussi