Protest odpůrců covidových opatření skončil bitkou s policií

A demonstrators is detained during protest against the COVID-19 restrictive measures at Old Town Square in Prague, Czech Republic, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. The Czech Republic has imposed a new series of restrictive measures in response to a record surge in coronavirus infections. Among the measures all sports indoor activities are banned and only up to 20 people are allowed to participate in outdoor sport activities also all bars, restaurants and clubs are closed while drinking of alcohol is banned at public places. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) ČTK/AP/Petr David Josek