Podezřelý z pokusu o útok v mešitě u Osla bude ve vazbě měsíc

Suspected gunman Philip Manshaus appears in court, in Oslo, Norway, Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. A suspected gunman accused of an attempted terrorist attack on an Oslo mosque and separately killing his teenage stepsister "will use his right not to explain himself for now" in a detention hearing, his defense lawyer said Monday. (Cornelius Poppen, NTB scanpix via AP) ČTK/AP/Cornelius Poppe