Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May reacts as she addresses the house of Commons Parliament during the debate on Section 13 of the Brexit European Union Withdrawal Act, in London, Tuesday Jan. 29, 2019. Seeking to break the parliamentary deadlock on Britain's Britain's Brexit from Europe, Theresa May says she plans to meet with European leaders to seek a change on the divorce deal with the U.K. (Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament via AP) ČTK/AP/Jessica Taylor