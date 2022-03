Nestlé výrazně omezí aktivity v Rusku, zmizí značky jako KitKat či Nesquik

Ilustrační foto - FILE - In this April 7, 2016 file picture Nestle's directors speak in front of the Nestle's logo during the general meeting of the world's biggest food and beverage company, Nestle Group, in Lausanne, Switzerland. Swiss food and beverage giant Nestle says Thursday Aug. 18, 2016 first-half profits dipped due to a one-time tax expense even as revenues edged up behind growth in its key North American food business and despite a slowdown in the Chinese market. (Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP,file) ČTK/AP/Laurent Gillieron