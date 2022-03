NASA podle činitelky zkoumá, jak by mohla udržovat ISS na orbitu bez Rusů

Ilustrační foto - This photo provided by NASA shows the new International Space Station after the crew of the Space Shuttle Endeavour captured the Zarya Control Module, left, and mated it with the Unity Node, right, inside the Shuttle's payload bay. This photo was taken after Endeavour undocked from the space station on Dec. 13, 1998, for the return to Earth. Almost two years later, the first crew _ American Bill Shepherd and Russians Sergei Krikalev and Yuri Gidzenko _ blasted off from Kazakhstan on Oct. 31, 2000, en route to the space station. Thus began 20 years of international cooperation and a steady stream of crew from around the world. (NASA via AP) ČTK/AP/neuveden