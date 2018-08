Ilustrační foto - In this image provided by NASA, the Dragon capsule arrives at the International Space Station on Wednesday, April 4, 2018 with food and experiments. It will remain attached to the orbiting outpost for about a month, returning to Earth in May. Dragon launched Monday from Cape Canaveral, Florida, aboard a used Falcon rocket. SpaceX wants to reduce launch costs by recycling rocket parts. (NASA via AP) ČTK/AP/neuveden