Live stream: Our Security Cannot Be Taken For Granted

"Our Security Cannot Be Taken For Granted" is a prestigious Czech national conference that has since 2014 regularly brought together top political representatives and leading security experts to assess current development and to present plans for defence and security of the Czech Republic.

The 9th edition of the conference „Our Security Cannot Be Taken For Granted“ will take place on 10 March 22, 2022 at 9 am at the Ball Games Hall of the Prague Castle. The invitation to speak was forwarded to the experts, representatives of the Government of the Czech Republic and the chairmen of political parties represented in the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Parliament, as well as important foreign guests.

One of the main objectives of the event is to facilitate debate on defence and security among top political figures, experts and members of the armed forces and security forces. Over the years, this unique format of interaction and factual discussion between political representation and the professional public has gained success and positive responses.

The conference programme is available here: https://www.nbns.cz/conference-programme