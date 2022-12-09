Live stream: Leadership in Action

The Aspen Institute Central Europe, the Aspen Ministers Forum, the Bertelsmann Foundation and Charles University are proud to invite you to a public event featuring two panels with former foreign ministers from around the world to focus on leadership during challenging times and the current state of world affairs.

The event will take place on Friday December 9, 2022, from 11 am - 1 pm CET and will be STREAMED ONLINE HERE

The Leadership in Action Series offers an opportunity to take a deep dive with leaders from the Aspen Ministers Forum, and in cooperation with Bertelsmann Foundation, on what we might learn about leadership from leaders of today and the past.

Panel 1: LEADERSHIP IN ACTION

The panel will explore select ministers’ experiences leading in times of crisis and shares their leadership insights gained on the front lines of world politics.

Speakers:

Susana Malcorra , Former Foreign Minister of Argentina, former Chief of staff for Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon in the United Nations



, Former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Estonia, Member of the European Parliament The panel will be moderated by Tony Silberfeld, Director of Transatlantic Relations, Bertelsmann Foundation.

Panel 2: CURRENT STATE OF WORLD AFFAIRS

The panel will the focus on the topical world affairs, covering wide range of issues

ranging from economy, energy to security, reflecting on the impacts and significance

for Europe.

Speakers:

Tzipi Livni, Former Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Israel

Former Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Israel Don McKinnon , Former Deputy Prime Minister of New Zealand and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of New Zealand, Vice-President of the Royal Commonwealth Society

, Former Deputy Prime Minister of New Zealand and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of New Zealand, Vice-President of the Royal Commonwealth Society George Papandreou , Former Prime Minister of Greece

, Former Prime Minister of Greece The panel will be moderated by TBC