Live stream: Information Integrity in the AI Era: (Central) European Perspective

Aspen Institute CE together with Aspen Digital are pleased to invite you to a half day meeting to discuss Artificial Intelligence and it´s impact on news. The Information Integrity Conference will be a unique gathering that aims to foster a deeper understanding of the role AI plays in modern journalism and its implications on information integrity.

The event will take place on Tuesday, 26 September 2023 from 14:30 to 20:00 CET and will be STREAMED ONLINE HERE

By bringing together professionals, experts, and regulators in the fields of journalism, AI, and technology, we hope to encourage insightful discussions and explore innovative solutions for leveraging AI responsibly and ethically.

Agenda:

14:00 – 14:30 Registration

14:30 – 14:40 Welcome

🎤 Milan Vašina, Executive Director, Aspen Institute CE

🎤 Vivian Schiller, Executive Director, Aspen Digital

14:40 – 16:10 Panel discussion: AI and information integrity, what can be done

In this panel technology and media experts will address the risks and mitigations AI can offer the information ecoystem, and how to educate the public to be better media consumers.

🎤 Charlie Beckett, Director, The Journalism AI Project, Polis, LSE at The London School of Economics and Political Science

🎤 Peter Jančárik, Co-Founder & Vice Chairman, Konspiratori.sk, Anti-disinfo officer at Seznam.cz

🎤 Tanit Koch, Columnist, The New Europe

🎤 Michal Pěchouček, Technology Executive Gen Digital and AI Profesor (CVUT)

16:10 – 16:30 Coffee Break

16:30 – 18:00 Panel discussion: Independent media and regulations

In the second panel we will focus on the actors exploiting these new technologies, what independent news media can do, and how regulation might support a safe and healthy ecosystem.

🎤 Patrick Boehler, Innovation & Audience Engagement at Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty

🎤 Daniel Braun, Head of cabinet of Vice President for values and transparency at European Commission

🎤 Johann Laux, Emerging Tech Governance at Oxford Internet Institute, University of Oxford

(Additional panelists to be named)

The event will be moderated by Vivian Schiller, Executive Director, Aspen Digital and a noted journalist.