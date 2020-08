Část stran chce dnes ve Sněmovně projednat situaci v Bělorusku

People with a banner reading "Country for life" prepare to release balloons in colors of old Belarusian national flag into the sky to show their solidarity with the detainees at a detention centre during opposition rally in Minsk, Belarus, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. After the police crackdown at least 7,000 were detained by riot police, with many complaining they were beaten mercilessly. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) ČTK/AP/Sergei Grits