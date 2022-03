Basketbalisté Golden State bez zraněného Curryho prohráli i s Orlandem

Utkání NBA Orlando - Golden State. Vlevo Mo Bamba z Orlanda a vpravo Klay Thompson z Golden StateOrlando Magic center Mo Bamba (5) looks to pass the ball as he is guarded by Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) ČTK/AP/John Raoux