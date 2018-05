Italy's Elia Viviani celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the 13th stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race, from Ferrara to Nervesa della Battaglia, Italy, Friday, May 18, 2018. lia Viviani made it a hat trick of wins in the Giro d'Italia on the 13th stage while Simon Yates remained in the overall lead on Friday as the race prepares to head into the mountains. (Daniel Dal Zennaro/ANSA via AP) ČTK/AP/Daniel Dal Zennaro