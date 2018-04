A man looks at a banner showing a map of the Korean peninsular to wish for a successful inter-Korean summit in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, April 26, 2018. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon-Jae-in will plant a commemorative tree and inspect an honor guard together after Kim walks across the border Friday for their historic summit, Seoul officials said Thursday. The letters read "Exhibition of the summit between South and North." (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) ČTK/AP/Lee Jin-man