A Cal Fire firefighter waters down a back burn on Cloverdale Rd., near the town of Igo, Calif., Saturday, July 28, 2018. The back burn kept the fire from jumping towards Igo, Calif. Scorching heat, winds and dry conditions complicated firefighting efforts. (Hector Amezcua/The Sacramento Bee via AP) ČTK/AP/Hector Amezcua