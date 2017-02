Americký herec Johnny Depp. FILE - In this May 23, 2016 file photo, Johnny Depp arrives at the premiere of "Alice Through the Looking Glass" at the El Capitan Theatre, in Los Angeles. Depp's former business managers countersued the actor on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, stating that they frequently advised him that his spending was out of control. Depp sued his former business managers earlier this month alleging they mismanaged his money. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File) ČTK/AP/Richard Shotwell